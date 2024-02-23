Calvin Harris And Rag’n’Bone Man Unveil Music Video For Latest Single ‘Lovers In A Past Life’

One week after the release of their new collaboration, Calvin Harris and Rag’n’Bone Man unveil the music video for their latest hit single ‘Lovers In A Past Life’ starring the incredible Lucien Laviscount directed by Hector Dockrill.

‘Lovers In A Past Life,’ which debuted at #1 on the National Airplay chart last week, is the second collaboration between Calvin Harris and Rag’n’Bone Man following their multi-platinum hit single ‘Giant’ (2019). ‘Giant’ earnt the pair an Ivor Novello award and was nominated for Best Single at the 2020 BRIT Awards.

The new release follows Calvin’s hit single ‘Desire’ with Sam Smith, and platinum-selling single ‘Miracle’ with Ellie Goulding. ‘Miracle’ spent eight weeks at #1, 16 weeks in the OCC Top 3, and has garnered over 4.6 million global single sales & 850 million streams globally across all partners.

The song follows Calvin’s recent GRAMMY “Best Pop Dance Recording” nomination for ‘Miracle’ in addition to his three nominations at the upcoming BRIT Awards for “Pop Act,” “Dance Act,” as well as “Song of The Year” for ‘Miracle.’

Rag’n’Bone Man shot to fame following the release of his 4x platinum #1 debut album ‘Human’ (2017) which earnt him critical acclaim with 3x BRIT Awards, and laid the platform for sold out tours worldwide. He released his second #1 album ‘Life by Misadventure’ in 2021 and is currently working towards his third LP with Columbia Records.