back to top
Greek Edition

Bryan Ferry Returns with “Star”: His First Original Song in a Decade

A New Collaboration with Amelia Barratt Marks Bryan Ferry’s First Original Track Since 2014, Ahead of His Upcoming Compilation Album

By fotismc
In
Pop

Bryan Ferry, the iconic Roxy Music frontman, has made a remarkable return with “Star,” his first original composition in nearly a decade. The new track, which began as a “sketch” by Nine Inch Nails’ Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, was brought to life by Ferry and features guest vocals by Amelia Barratt, a talented writer and painter. Accompanying the release is a captivating music video, co-directed by Ferry and James Garzke, which stars Barratt and can be viewed below.

“Star” is the only original song on Ferry’s upcoming compilation album, Retrospective: Selected Recordings 1973-2023, set to release on October 5. This highly anticipated collection spans five decades of Ferry’s illustrious solo career, showcasing his evolution as an artist. The announcement of the box set was also marked by Ferry’s cover of Bob Dylan’s “She Belongs to Me,” a nod to his ability to reinvent classic tracks.

Reflecting on his collaboration with Barratt, Ferry shared, “A couple of years ago I helped her record an audiobook here in my studio. I was very impressed by her writing, and this is the first song we did together. I’m very excited about this new work—there’s a lot more to come.” “Star” not only signifies Ferry’s creative resurgence but also hints at more innovative projects on the horizon.

- Advertisement -
Follow the Hit Channel on Google News so you don't miss any music news
Follow the Hit Channel on Spotify and discover amazing playlists

Related Articles

Stay in Touch

Please subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest news from Hit-Channel.com. Don't forget to follow us on social networks!

Hit Channel: Your hub for music excellence. Discover the latest hits, artist interviews, and musical insights. Your harmonious journey awaits!

Thursday, August 29, 2024

© 2024, Hit Channel. All rights reserved

MORE STORIES
Tasha Releases New Single "Love's Changing" Ahead of Upcoming Album

Tasha Releases New Single “Love’s Changing” Ahead of Upcoming Album

Hit Channel -
Oasis Reunion Tour 2025: The Legendary Britpop Band's Triumphant Return

Oasis Adds Three New Dates to 2025 Reunion Tour: Ticket Prices...

Hit Channel -