Bryan Ferry Returns with “Star”: His First Original Song in a Decade

Bryan Ferry, the iconic Roxy Music frontman, has made a remarkable return with “Star,” his first original composition in nearly a decade. The new track, which began as a “sketch” by Nine Inch Nails’ Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, was brought to life by Ferry and features guest vocals by Amelia Barratt, a talented writer and painter. Accompanying the release is a captivating music video, co-directed by Ferry and James Garzke, which stars Barratt and can be viewed below.

“Star” is the only original song on Ferry’s upcoming compilation album, Retrospective: Selected Recordings 1973-2023, set to release on October 5. This highly anticipated collection spans five decades of Ferry’s illustrious solo career, showcasing his evolution as an artist. The announcement of the box set was also marked by Ferry’s cover of Bob Dylan’s “She Belongs to Me,” a nod to his ability to reinvent classic tracks.

Reflecting on his collaboration with Barratt, Ferry shared, “A couple of years ago I helped her record an audiobook here in my studio. I was very impressed by her writing, and this is the first song we did together. I’m very excited about this new work—there’s a lot more to come.” “Star” not only signifies Ferry’s creative resurgence but also hints at more innovative projects on the horizon.