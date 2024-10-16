Britney Spears Writing New Novel While Revealing Her Favorite Female Celebrities

Britney Spears has exciting news for fans: she’s working on a new novel! The pop icon recently took to Instagram Stories on October 16 to share a sneak peek of what’s to come, while also revealing a list of female celebrities she deeply admires. The book would be a follow-up to her 2023 memoir The Woman In Me, which garnered widespread attention.

Britney, 42, shared her admiration for several A-list stars, writing, “Women I genuinely admire and have crazy girl crushes on 😘😘😘!!!” Her list started with former Baywatch star Pamela Anderson, whom Britney called “a classic babe and so sweet!” She also praised actress Natalie Portman, recalling a fun memory where they wore the same shirt while bumping into each other in New York. Other names on her list included singer Camila Cabello, supermodel Kendall Jenner, and fellow stars Selena Gomez and Drew Barrymore, both of whom attended Britney’s 2022 wedding.

Although Britney has not revealed full details about the upcoming novel, she hinted that it will be deeply personal. “I’m away writing my novel and learning about myself,” she wrote, adding that she misses the joy of being silly with her girlfriends. Spears’ previous literary works include Heart to Heart (2000) and A Mother’s Gift (2001), both co-written with her mother Lynne Spears.

Fans of Britney Spears can stay tuned for more updates on her new book, which promises to explore her continued journey of self-discovery and creativity. As Britney steps away from music, her fans remain excited to see what’s next in her writing career.