Bon Jovi Launches Limited Edition Anthology Book: Bon Jovi: Forever

Bon Jovi Announces Limited-Edition Anthology Book: Bon Jovi: Forever

Iconic rock band Bon Jovi is celebrating over four decades of music with the release of a lavish new anthology book, Bon Jovi: Forever. This limited-edition masterpiece, authored by frontman Jon Bon Jovi, will launch in June 2025 via Genesis Publications.

A Collector’s Dream

The 264-page book is a true collector’s item, limited to just 1,500 copies worldwide, each hand-signed by Jon Bon Jovi himself. Handcrafted with meticulous detail, the book is quarter-bound in black vegan leather and comes in an elegant black clamshell box.

Inside, fans will discover:

35,000-word narrative biography written by Jon Bon Jovi

written by Jon Bon Jovi 1,300 archival images including handwritten lyrics, tour posters, and stage costumes

including handwritten lyrics, tour posters, and stage costumes Exclusive memorabilia such as VIP tour passes, guitar picks, and pins

such as VIP tour passes, guitar picks, and pins A 7-inch vinyl record featuring two unreleased recordings

Jon Bon Jovi reflects on the band’s beginnings in one excerpt:

“I was single-minded. There was no plan B, even before there was an audience. It was just the feeling you got singing a song, playing in a band. That electricity captured my imagination.”

More Than Just a Book

The anthology goes beyond the written word. It includes replicas of rare memorabilia, such as:

Three collectible pins and two guitar picks

A VIP “Have a Nice Day” tour pass

Jon Bon Jovi’s all-access laminate from the 1984 Runaway Tour

The accompanying 7-inch vinyl record will showcase two exclusive recordings, with details to be announced soon.

Pre-Order Details

Bon Jovi: Forever is available for pre-order via Genesis Publications for $325. Fans eager to secure this limited-edition treasure can act now before copies sell out.

A Look Back at Bon Jovi’s Legacy

This anthology follows a series of retrospective projects, including the 2024 Hulu docuseries about the band and the reissue of their iconic Slippery When Wet album, which arrives on February 28, 2025.

Whether you’re a lifelong fan or new to Bon Jovi’s music, this anthology offers a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to own a piece of the band’s history.