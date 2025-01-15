Bon Jovi Launches Limited Edition Anthology Book: Bon Jovi: Forever

Bon Jovi Announces Limited-Edition Anthology Book: Bon Jovi: Forever
Iconic rock band Bon Jovi is celebrating over four decades of music with the release of a lavish new anthology book, Bon Jovi: Forever. This limited-edition masterpiece, authored by frontman Jon Bon Jovi, will launch in June 2025 via Genesis Publications.
A Collector’s Dream
The 264-page book is a true collector’s item, limited to just 1,500 copies worldwide, each hand-signed by Jon Bon Jovi himself. Handcrafted with meticulous detail, the book is quarter-bound in black vegan leather and comes in an elegant black clamshell box.
Inside, fans will discover:
- 35,000-word narrative biography written by Jon Bon Jovi
- 1,300 archival images including handwritten lyrics, tour posters, and stage costumes
- Exclusive memorabilia such as VIP tour passes, guitar picks, and pins
- A 7-inch vinyl record featuring two unreleased recordings
Jon Bon Jovi reflects on the band’s beginnings in one excerpt:
“I was single-minded. There was no plan B, even before there was an audience. It was just the feeling you got singing a song, playing in a band. That electricity captured my imagination.”
More Than Just a Book
The anthology goes beyond the written word. It includes replicas of rare memorabilia, such as:
- Three collectible pins and two guitar picks
- A VIP “Have a Nice Day” tour pass
- Jon Bon Jovi’s all-access laminate from the 1984 Runaway Tour
The accompanying 7-inch vinyl record will showcase two exclusive recordings, with details to be announced soon.
Pre-Order Details
Bon Jovi: Forever is available for pre-order via Genesis Publications for $325. Fans eager to secure this limited-edition treasure can act now before copies sell out.
A Look Back at Bon Jovi’s Legacy
This anthology follows a series of retrospective projects, including the 2024 Hulu docuseries about the band and the reissue of their iconic Slippery When Wet album, which arrives on February 28, 2025.
Whether you’re a lifelong fan or new to Bon Jovi’s music, this anthology offers a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to own a piece of the band’s history.