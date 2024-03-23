Blanke Unveils Groundbreakin EP ‘Emergence’ : Listen

Multi-genre producer Blanke unveils his highly-anticipated debut Monstercat EP, ‘Emergence.’

Prepare to embark on a musical journey like no other as Blanke unveils his groundbreaking EP, ‘Awakening,’ a testament to his unparalleled creativity and dedication to pushing the boundaries of sound. From the mesmerizing melodies of the main stage to the pulsating energy of the bass stage, Blanke’s music captivates audiences at every turn.

In 2023, Blanke made waves with unforgettable performances at iconic events and venues worldwide, including Lollapalooza (Chicago and Paris), EDC Las Vegas, and Lost Lands, solidifying his status as a force to be reckoned with in the electronic music scene. His collaborations with esteemed artists such as REZZ, Zeds Dead, and Seven Lions have garnered widespread acclaim, while his remixes for Sullivan King and Ray Volpe have taken the internet by storm.

The launch of his ÆON:MODE project marks a new chapter in Blanke’s musical evolution, challenging traditional genre boundaries and redefining the landscape of electronic music. ‘Awakening’ showcases Blanke’s diverse range of musical influences, from the euphoric vibes of “Crashing Hard” to the raw intensity of “Heavy Heart,” featuring Grant. Collaborating with Au5 on “Turmoil,” Blanke delves into trance-inspired sounds, while “Alphane” delivers a dose of relentless metal-infused energy.

Named ‘Awakening’ for its transformative and emotive journey, the EP represents Blanke’s personal and creative growth over the past year. Each track tells a story of resilience, renewal, and the beauty that emerges from chaos—a narrative that resonates deeply with listeners around the world.

Accompanied by captivating visuals that depict a city reborn amidst nature’s embrace, ‘Awakening’ invites listeners to experience the power of music to inspire change and transformation.

Blanke reflects, “The ‘Awakening’ EP is a reflection of my journey—both as an artist and as an individual. It’s a testament to the highs and lows, the challenges and triumphs that have shaped me along the way. I hope that this EP resonates with listeners on a personal level and serves as a source of inspiration and empowerment.”

Don’t miss your chance to experience ‘Awakening’ live on Blanke’s ‘EARTH TO THE STARS: AWAKENING’ tour, where he’ll be bringing his electrifying sound to cities across the globe, including San Diego and San Francisco. Join Blanke as he embarks on a journey of self-discovery, creativity, and musical exploration.

