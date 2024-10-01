Björk Previews Concert Film Cornucopia, Focusing on Climate Crisis and Activism

Icelandic music icon Björk has unveiled a sneak peek of her upcoming concert film Cornucopia during a special presentation at New York’s Climate Week. Directed by Björk herself, the film was shot during the Lisbon stop of her Cornucopia world tour, which originally debuted in 2019. Known for pushing creative boundaries, Björk intertwines her distinct artistic vision with her passionate environmental activism, focusing heavily on the ongoing climate crisis.

The concert film, produced by Snowstorm, S101, Level Forward, and Foobar, is currently in post-production, with more details and an official release date expected by the end of 2024. Björk’s environmental message was front and center during the preview, accompanied by a poem that powerfully encapsulates her activism. She calls for humanity to “imagine a world where nature and technology collaborate,” underscoring her vision of a utopian future.

Björk has been active in environmental causes for years, and Cornucopia is just the latest expression of her dedication to the planet. Earlier this year, she collaborated with Rosalía on a track protesting fish farming in Iceland, and she also narrated the documentary Fungi: The Web Of Life.

The Cornucopia film will serve as both a celebration of Björk’s innovative music and a call to action, with Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg reportedly making a guest appearance.

Stay tuned for the full release of Cornucopia, expected by the end of the year, and immerse yourself in Björk’s creative activism!