Billy Joel and Sting’s Unforgettable Duet Tour featuring ‘Every Little Thing She Does Is Magic’ and ‘Big Man on Mulberry Street'”

On Saturday night, the dynamic duo of Billy Joel and Sting launched their collaborative tour, One Night Only, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay, Florida. To the delight of the audience, both artists made appearances during each other’s sets, treating fans to two unforgettable duets.

Joel warmly introduced Sting, reminiscing, “I first encountered this guy when he brought his band to the United States. I was utterly captivated. It was the late ’70s, and I thought he was phenomenal then, just as I do today. He remains one of my all-time favorite musicians.”

Sting took the stage, kicking off with The Police hit “Every Little Thing She Does Is Magic,” performed alongside Joel.

- Advertisement -

Later on, Sting reciprocated the gesture by joining Joel on stage for a captivating rendition of “Big Man on Mulberry Street.”

The excitement doesn’t end there, with four additional concerts lined up across the United States for Billy Joel and Sting as co-headliners: San Diego, St. Louis, San Antonio, and Las Vegas. Joel’s calendar is brimming with more musical adventures, including stadium performances with Stevie Nicks and a co-headlining spectacle with Rod Stewart on September 13 in Cleveland. Not to be missed is the grand finale of his residency series at Madison Square Garden in New York on July 25.

Adding to the buzz, Joel made waves at the beginning of the month with the release of “Turn the Lights Back On,” his first new pop song in 17 years, debuting it with a memorable performance at the Grammys.