Billie Eilish Surprises Fans with Announcement of Third Album: ‘Hit Me Hard And Soft’

Today, Billie Eilish sent shockwaves through the music world with the announcement of her highly-anticipated third studio album, ‘Hit Me Hard And Soft.’ The Grammy-winning artist took to her Instagram page earlier this morning to unveil details of the upcoming release, slated to drop on May 17.

Collaborating once again with her brother, Finneas, who serves as both co-writer and producer, Eilish promises an album that pushes boundaries and explores new sonic territories. Breaking from the industry norm, she’s opted not to release any singles prior to the album’s launch, choosing instead to deliver the full experience to her fans all at once.

In a move that underscores her commitment to sustainability, Eilish has announced that all physical editions of ‘Hit Me Hard And Soft’ will utilize 100% recyclable materials. This eco-conscious decision reflects her ongoing dedication to reducing waste and combating climate change.

Accompanying the announcement is the unveiling of the album artwork, a captivating image featuring Eilish submerged underwater, symbolically sinking below a white wooden door, barefoot and vulnerable.

Expressing a mix of nerves and excitement, Eilish shared her sentiments in the caption, exclaiming, “‘HIT ME HARD AND SOFT’ MY THIRD ALBUMMMMMMMMMMMMM COMES OUT MAY 17THHHHHHHHHHHHHHHH AHHHHHHHHHH.” She went on to express gratitude and love to her fans, emphasizing her pride in the project and her eagerness for listeners to experience it in its entirety.

With anticipation mounting and curiosity piqued, ‘Hit Me Hard And Soft’ promises to be another groundbreaking chapter in Billie Eilish’s already illustrious career, showcasing her evolution as an artist and solidifying her status as one of the most influential voices in contemporary music.