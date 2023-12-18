Billie Eilish Shines on SNL with Unforgettable Performances and Grammy Nominated Hits

Billie Eilish graced the Saturday Night Live stage for the third time, delivering a memorable performance that left audiences enchanted. Taking center stage, Eilish, accompanied by her brother Finneas on piano, performed her soulful track “What Was I Made For?” from the Barbie the Album, introduced by the talented director Greta Gerwig and the hilarious host Kate McKinnon.

In addition to her musical prowess, Eilish showcased her comedic side, joining McKinnon in the folky musical sketch “Tampon Farm” and the whimsical “Whiskers R We,” where the duo took charge of a cat shelter with matching glasses and perms. The night was filled with laughter and musical magic as Eilish, McKinnon, Maya Rudolph, and Kristen Wiig collaborated in various sketches, creating a delightful SNL episode.

Eilish’s repertoire extended beyond her own songs, as she captivated the audience with a rendition of Judy Garland’s classic holiday standard, “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas.” The versatile artist effortlessly navigated between musical genres, proving her prowess not only as a singer but also as a performer.

This SNL appearance comes on the heels of Eilish’s multiple Grammy nominations for “What Was I Made For?” The track is in the running for Song of the Year, Record of the Year, Best Pop Solo Performance, Best Song Written For Visual Media, and Best Music Video at the 2024 Grammys in February. Additionally, the song has earned a nomination for a Golden Globe in the Best Song for a Motion Picture category.

Eilish’s journey with SNL began in 2019 alongside host Woody Harrelson and continued in 2021, where she took on the dual role of host and musical guest. This latest appearance solidifies her status as a favorite on the iconic late-night show, leaving fans eagerly anticipating her future endeavors. During the performance of “What Was I Made For?,” Eilish created a mesmerizing experience by singing in front of a montage featuring past and present Saturday Night Live cast members, adding a touch of nostalgia to the already unforgettable night.

“What Was I Made For?”

“Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas”