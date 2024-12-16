Billie Eilish Hit by Thrown Object During Glendale Concert

During her performance in Glendale, Arizona, Billie Eilish became the latest artist to face a growing trend of fans throwing objects on stage. While singing her Oscar-winning song, “What Was I Made For?” from the Barbie soundtrack, Eilish was hit in the face by what appeared to be a blue bracelet.

The Incident

The incident occurred on Friday when Eilish was seated on the edge of the stage, eyes closed, delivering an emotional rendition of the hit song. A fan threw an object that struck her in the face, causing the singer to wince and turn her head. Video footage from the concert captured the moment, showing her briefly pausing with an expression of disappointment before resuming her performance like a true professional.

Eilish picked up the bracelet and tossed it aside, continuing her set. Fortunately, she appeared unharmed, but the moment underscores a troubling and potentially dangerous trend in live music.

Billie Eilish was hit in the face by an object thrown from the crowd during a show in Arizona (December 13, 2024) pic.twitter.com/hsKf9Ofd0R — non aesthetic things (@PicturesFoIder) December 15, 2024

- Advertisement -

A Dangerous Trend in Live Music

Eilish’s experience is far from an isolated event. In 2023, Bebe Rexha suffered a more serious injury when she was struck in the face by a thrown iPhone during a performance, requiring three stitches. Last month, Zach Bryan had to pause his Portland concert after a cylindrical object hit his leg, and his guitarist was struck by another object during the same tour.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter in 2023, Eilish expressed her concern over this disturbing fan behavior:

“I don’t know why it happens. People get excited and don’t realize it can be dangerous. I have mixed feelings about it. You know it’s out of love, and they’re just trying to give you something, but it can be really harmful.”

Billie Eilish’s Resilience

Despite the unsettling moment, Billie Eilish demonstrated her professionalism and resilience. Her reaction reflects the grace she consistently brings to her performances, even in challenging circumstances.