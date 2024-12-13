Billboard Music Awards 2024: Taylor Swift Breaks Records, First-Time Winners Shine

The 2024 Billboard Music Awards lit up the stage with a stunning lineup of performances and historic wins. The ceremony featured appearances from fan favorites like Tyla, Stray Kids, Teddy Swims, and Shaboozey, while also recognizing top artists across genres for their outstanding achievements in the past year.

Taylor Swift’s Record-Breaking Night

Taylor Swift was the undeniable star of the night, securing 10 awards, including Top Artist, Top Female Artist, and Top Billboard 200 Album for The Tortured Poets Department. This achievement brought her total career wins to an astounding 49, officially surpassing Drake for the most Billboard Music Award wins of all time.

Chappell Roan: Best New Artist

First-time nominee Chappell Roan took home the award for Top New Artist, sharing a heartfelt pre-taped acceptance speech. The “Good Luck, Babe!” singer reflected on her journey, saying, “This has taken a long time—to be a new artist, but it’s awesome to be recognized. And all these years of hard work are truly paying off. Thank you for being a part of that.”

Category Highlights

The evening was full of fierce competition across all categories:

Top Male Artist : Morgan Wallen emerged victorious, surpassing Zach Bryan and Drake.

: Morgan Wallen emerged victorious, surpassing Zach Bryan and Drake. Top Duo/Group : Fuerza Regida took the win, beating Coldplay and Stray Kids.

: Fuerza Regida took the win, beating Coldplay and Stray Kids. Top R&B Artist : SZA added another accolade to her career with this year’s win.

: SZA added another accolade to her career with this year’s win. Top Rock Album : Noah Kahan’s Stick Season triumphed over notable competitors like Hozier and Dolly Parton.

: Noah Kahan’s Stick Season triumphed over notable competitors like Hozier and Dolly Parton. Top Latin Artist: Bad Bunny continued his dominance, claiming another well-deserved victory.

First-Time Winners Shine

Several artists claimed their first BBMA wins this year, including Jung Kook for Top K-Pop Album, Teddy Swims for Top Hot 100 Song, and Shaboozey for Top Song Sales Artist. Tyla also celebrated her win as Top Afrobeats Artist, while Stray Kids earned Top Global K-Pop Artist.

Eligibility and Tracking

The awards were determined based on Billboard’s Year-End Charts tracking period, which measured music consumption from October 28, 2023, through October 19, 2024.

With unforgettable performances, groundbreaking wins, and heartfelt speeches, the 2024 Billboard Music Awards proved to be a night to remember for fans and artists alike.