Beyoncé to Debut Cowboy Carter Live During NFL Christmas Gameday Halftime Show

Beyoncé to Debut Cowboy Carter During NFL Christmas Halftime Show

This Christmas, fans of Beyoncé are in for a holiday treat. On December 25, 2024, the superstar will perform her album Cowboy Carter live for the very first time during the NFL Christmas Gameday Halftime Show. The highly anticipated event will be held during the game between the Houston Texans—Beyoncé’s hometown team—and the Baltimore Ravens. Viewers worldwide can tune in to Netflix for this exclusive performance.

The halftime show is being produced by Parkwood Entertainment, Beyoncé’s own agency, in collaboration with Jesse Collins Entertainment. While the details of the performance remain under wraps, the official press release hints that some guest stars featured on Cowboy Carter may join Beyoncé on stage. Fans can expect potential appearances by Shaboozey, Miley Cyrus, Dolly Parton, Willie Nelson, Linda Martell, and Post Malone, all of whom contributed to the March 29 album.

- Advertisement -

This performance marks another milestone for the NFL, which recently announced Kendrick Lamar as the headliner for the Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show, scheduled for February 9, 2025. Beyoncé’s live debut of Cowboy Carter adds to the league’s growing list of star-studded musical collaborations, promising an unforgettable Christmas spectacle.