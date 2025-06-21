Benson Boone Shines in “Mr Electric Blue” – A Dazzling Pop-Rock Statement with a Touch of Satire

Benson Boone continues to push the boundaries of his artistic persona with his new single “Mr Electric Blue”, one of the most emotionally rich and stylistically bold moments on his debut album American Heart. Mixing theatrical pop-rock energy with a wink of self-aware humor, Boone brings to life a glam-infused alter ego that feels both larger-than-life and deeply personal.

Directed by Matt Eastin (best known for his work with Imagine Dragons), the music video presents Boone undertaking a string of odd jobs — washing cars, cleaning pools, and selling “moonbeam ice cream” — all while wearing a “one-hit wonder” T-shirt. The concept playfully satirizes the music industry’s obsession with instant fame, portraying Boone as a pop star willing to hustle against impossible odds — quite literally trying to earn $10 million in a single week.

But beneath the humor lies a layered performance. Sonically, Mr Electric Blue nods to the golden glam era of David Bowie and Elton John, blending rich piano lines with soaring vocals and an anthemic chorus. Boone’s voice moves between tenderness and theatrical power, delivering lyrics that feel like both an inner monologue and a call to arms.

“This song is about embracing your identity — even the parts that feel exaggerated or misunderstood,” Boone shared in a recent interview. “Mr Electric Blue is the coolest, loudest, most fearless version of me.”

With this single, Benson Boone proves he’s not afraid of expectations or criticism — instead, he turns them into performance art. Mr Electric Blue is funny, bold, and undeniably catchy — a song that stands out in 2025’s crowded pop landscape, not just for its hooks but for its heart.

Listen : Benson Boone – Mr Electric Blue