Beastie Boys Celebrate 30th Anniversary of ‘Ill Communication’ with Deluxe Vinyl and Cassette Reissue

Beastie Boys are marking the 30th anniversary of their iconic 1994 album, ‘Ill Communication,’ with a special deluxe edition reissue. This remastered 3xLP set, releasing on July 26 through Grand Royal, Capitol Records, and UMe, brings back a rare version initially unveiled as a limited run in 2009.

The deluxe edition features:

– 12 Bonus Tracks: Including rarities, a live version of “The Maestro” from 1992’s ‘Check Your Head,’ B-sides, and remixes.

– Lenticular Cover Art and Slipcase: Adding a unique visual element to the reissue.

– Limited-Edition Cassette: For the first time in decades, ‘Ill Communication’ will also be available in this classic format.

This release follows last year’s 25th anniversary reissue of ‘Hello Nasty,’ which included an additional 21 bonus tracks. Additionally, Adam “Ad-Rock” Horovitz’s hardcore punk supergroup DFL reissued their debut album, ‘My Crazy Life,’ last year.

In a nod to their enduring legacy, New York’s Beastie Boys Square—located at the corner of Ludlow and Rivington Streets in the Lower East Side—was officially unveiled last year with the help of Ad-Rock and Michael “Mike D” Diamond. This historic location, once home to Paul’s Boutique, is immortalized on the cover of their 1989 sophomore album.

Check out the full tracklist for the ‘Ill Communication’ deluxe edition below.

Disc 1

• Sure Shot (Side A)

• Tough Guy (Side A)

• B-Boys Makin’ With The Freak Freak (Side A)

• Bobo On The Corner (Side A)

• Root Down (Side A)

• Sabotage (Side B)

• Get It Together (Side B)

• Sabrosa (Side B)

• The Update (Side B)

• Futterman’s Rule (Side B)

Disc 2

• Alright Hear This (Side C)

• Eugene’s Lament (Side C)

• Flute Loop (Side C)

• Do It (Side C)

• Ricky’s Theme (Side C)

• Heart Attack Man (Side D)

• The Scoop (Side D)

• Shambala (Side D)

• Bodhisattva Vow (Side D)

• Transitions (Side D)

Disc 3

• Root Down (Free Zone Mix) (Side E)

• Resolution Time (Side E)

• Get It Together (Buck-Wild Remix) (Side E)

• Dope Little Song (Side E)

• Sure Shot (European B-Boy Mix) (Side E)

• Heart Attack Man (Unplugged) (Side E)

• The Vibes (Side F)

• Atwater Basketball Association File No. 172-C (Side F)

• Heart Attack Man (Live) (Side F)

• The Maestro (Live) (Side F)

• Mullet Head (Side F)

• Sure Shot (European B-Boy Instrumental) (Side F)

Cassette

• Sure Shot (Side A)

• Tough Guy (Side A)

• B-Boys Makin’ With The Freak Freak (Side A)

• Bobo On The Corner (Side A)

• Root Down (Side A)

• Sabotage (Side A)

• Get It Together (Side A)

• Sabrosa (Side A)

• The Update (Side A)

• Futterman’s Rule (Side A)

• Alright Hear This (Side B)

• Eugene’s Lament (Side B)

• Flute Loop (Side B)

• Do It (Side B)

• Ricky’s Theme (Side B)

• Heart Attack Man (Side B)

• The Scoop (Side B)

• Shambala (Side B)

• Bodhisattva Vow (Side B)

• Transitions (Side B)