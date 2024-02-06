Ariana Grande: No more singles until new album ‘Eternal Sunshine’ arrives

Ariana Grande has announced that she will be holding off on releasing any further singles from her highly anticipated upcoming album, ‘Eternal Sunshine‘, until its official release next month.

In a recent Instagram Stories post, the singer-songwriter, who recently teased fans with the lead single ‘Yes, And?,’ shared her desire for listeners to immerse themselves in the entire album upon its release. Scheduled to drop on March 8th, ‘Eternal Sunshine’ marks Grande’s seventh studio album, following her 2020 release, ‘Positions.’

Expressing gratitude for her fans’ unwavering support, Grande conveyed her intention to withhold additional singles for now, stating: “I wanted to say… as hard as it is to resist the urge to share another song or single with you all asap, I would really love for you to experience the album in full this time.”

Assuring fans of forthcoming singles post-release, Grande hinted at surprises in store to tide them over, emphasizing her preference for listeners to fully absorb the album’s entirety first.

Stay tuned for more updates and surprises as Grande’s ‘Eternal Sunshine‘ journey unfolds.