Ariana Grande Drops Star-Studded Music Video for “The Boy Is Mine” from Eternal Sunshine

Ariana Grande has released a captivating new music video for her song “The Boy Is Mine” from her latest album, Eternal Sunshine. Directed by Christian Breslauer, the video features Grande transforming into Catwoman, concocting a love potion to win the heart of the city’s mayor, played by Gossip Girl and You star Penn Badgley.

The video begins with Grande watching a TV press conference from the mayor, then crafting a love potion in her kitchen. Donning a Catwoman suit, she breaks into his apartment to stalk him. Brandy and Monica, who originally collaborated on the 1998 hit “The Boy Is Mine,” make cameo appearances as news reporters. Additionally, Grande’s friend and former Victorious co-star Elizabeth Gillies lends her voice to the rats in the video.

Grande promoted the music video during her appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, where she performed “The Boy Is Mine” live and discussed her role in the upcoming Wicked film. She also shared her excitement about working with Penn Badgley, expressing her admiration for him.

Eternal Sunshine, released in March, has already produced hits like “Yes, And?” and its remix featuring Mariah Carey. Another standout track, “We Can’t Be Friends (Wait for Your Love),” has also been highlighted as a single.

Watch the official music video for “The Boy Is Mine” now!