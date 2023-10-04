Alan Walker, Vikkstar, and Dash Berlin Release ‘Better Off (Alone Pt. III)’ – A Dance Music Masterpiece

- Advertisement -

In a remarkable collaboration, Norwegian superstar Alan Walker has teamed up with Dash Berlin and British gaming sensation Vikkstar for their latest track, ‘Better Off (Alone Pt. III).’ This trio of artists has injected fresh energy into one of the most iconic dance tracks from the ’90s.

“Better Off (Alone Pt. III)” retains the catchy vocals from the original track, along with a focus on the “I think you better come along” line. Progressive melodies and basslines are infused with classic eurodance rhythms, creating a unique blend of past and present. This release also marks the third installment of Alan Walker’s “Alone” series, which began in 2016 with the title track “Alone” and continued in 2019 with “Alone Pt. II” featuring Ava Max.

“We’ve reimagined a beloved 90s gem, infusing it with a contemporary twist that’s bound to resonate with fans old and new. This collaboration embodies the magic of music – a fusion of nostalgia and innovation.”” – ALAN WALKER