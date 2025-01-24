Aerosmith Reunion: One-Night Benefit Performance at Hollywood Palladium

Aerosmith is reuniting for a special one-night performance! Nearly six months after announcing their retirement from touring, Steven Tyler, Joe Perry, and the band are set to take the stage once again.

The reunion will happen on February 2, 2025, at the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles during the Jam for Jamie Grammy Awards Viewing Party. This benefit event is organized by Steven Tyler’s Janie’s Fund, which aims to “bring hope and healing to girls and young women who have experienced trauma.”

Proceeds from the evening will also support the Los Angeles Fire Department Foundation and the Widows, Orphans, and Disabled Firefighter’s Fund. “Music has the power to heal wounds,” said Tyler. “We want to bring joy and respite to our firefighters and those affected by the wildfires.”

In addition to Aerosmith’s “special performance,” the event will feature appearances by Joan Jett, Billy Idol, Linda Perry, and Nuno Bettencourt of Extreme, promising a night of unforgettable music.

Aerosmith’s retirement announcement last August came after Steven Tyler faced irreversible vocal issues. The band shared, “Unfortunately, it has become clear that full recovery from his vocal injury is not possible. As a band of brothers, we made the heartbreaking but necessary decision to retire from touring.”

Despite stepping away from tours, bassist Tom Hamilton expressed hope for occasional performances, stating, “We won’t tour anymore, but we’re optimistic about other opportunities.”

The Jam for Jamie event will mark an emotional and impactful return to the stage for Aerosmith, as they come together to use their music for a greater cause. Don’t miss this chance to witness an unforgettable performance by one of rock’s most legendary bands.