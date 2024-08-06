Adrianne Lenker’s “Once A Bunch” Gets Official Release

Adrianne Lenker, the lead singer of Big Thief, has released a new single, “Once A Bunch.” Originally recorded for her solo album Bright Future, the song was previously available only on the Japanese CD edition. Now, it’s getting a wider release.

“Once A Bunch” is a lo-fi, campfire-style song with fiddle and country-folk vibes. It features contributions from Josefin Runsteen, Mat Davidson, and Nick Hakim, enhancing its rustic charm.

This year has been busy for Lenker. She released her solo album Bright Future and is about to start a solo tour on the East Coast, which is already sold out. Meanwhile, Big Thief is preparing for a European tour with new members Justin Felton and Jon Nellen after parting ways with bassist Max Oleartchik.

“Once A Bunch” will be released as a 7″ vinyl this fall, available only at independent record stores. This limited edition is perfect for fans and collectors.

Adrianne Lenker is having an exciting year with her solo projects and Big Thief. The new single “Once A Bunch” and her upcoming tour are highly anticipated. Don’t miss out on the exclusive 7″ vinyl available this fall at your local indie record store.