AC/DC Makes Triumphant Return to the Stage at Power Trip Festival

After seven years of anticipation, AC/DC returned to the stage at the Power Trip festival in Indio, California. The band performed on Saturday night with a lineup featuring Brian Johnson – who returned to lead the band after his 2016 hiatus, during which he was temporarily replaced by Axl Rose. Angus and Stevie Young on guitars, Cliff Williams back on bass, and Matt Laug on drums in place of Phil Rudd.

AC/DC played 24 songs that spanned the band’s extensive discography. Here are some videos from the concert:

Aula com o grande Angus Young! pic.twitter.com/hZDNcE7kxQ — AC⚡️DC BRASIL (@ACDC_BRASIL) October 8, 2023