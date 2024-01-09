A$AP Rocky Pleads Not Guilty: Legal Battles Unfold Amidst Shooting Allegations

On Monday, A$AP Rocky entered a plea of not guilty after a judge, in November, determined there was sufficient evidence to proceed with charges related to an incident on November 6, 2021, initiated by his former friend and accuser, A$AP Relli. Rocky stands accused of shooting Relli with a semi-automatic pistol, causing injury to his hand.

During his testimony on November 8, Relli claimed to be a victim of an armed ambush following a dispute with Rocky, who allegedly refused to cover the funeral expenses of a friend. The accuser’s message, “You’re so damn fake, it’s sad,” was prominently displayed. Although two different surveillance cameras captured part of the street altercation, they do not show a “real shooting,” as highlighted by Superior Court Judge ML Villar of Los Angeles County. However, one of the videos captures two loud bangs, potentially corresponding to the alleged shooting. This particular footage is the reason why a trial is being sought.

Joe Tacopina, Rocky’s lawyer, stated that his client, described as “an individual with a very strong character,” looks forward to concluding the legal proceedings and returning to “enjoy his family.” Recently, Rocky welcomed his second child with Rihanna. The next hearing is scheduled for March 6.