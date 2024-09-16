2nd Grade Announces New Album Scheduled Explosions with Three Must-Hear Singles

2nd Grade, the Philadelphia-based power-pop project led by Peter Gill, is back with a brand new album titled Scheduled Explosions. Following up on their 2022 release Easy Listening, the new album is set to drop on October 25 via Double Double Whammy. Ahead of the release, the band has gifted fans a sneak peek by sharing three standout tracks from the 23-song collection: “Made Up My Own Mind,” “Out of the Hive,” and “Airlift.”

Gill, known for his catchy melodies and clever lyrics, described “Made Up My Own Mind” as an “anthem about the joys of thinking for yourself, constructed entirely of clichés.” The song has a charming pop optimism, juxtaposed with a touch of sardonic wit. Its infectious melody was inspired during a bike ride through downtown Philadelphia, and the song quickly became the album’s lead single.

Fans can also enjoy the melancholic yet uplifting jangle of “Made Up My Own Mind,” the gritty lo-fi energy of “Out of the Hive,” and the minimalistic beauty of “Airlift.” Each track highlights the versatility of 2nd Grade’s sound, blending upbeat power-pop with introspective lyrics and experimental vibes.

Scheduled Explosions promises to be a vibrant, eclectic addition to 2nd Grade’s growing discography, offering a mix of pop hooks, lo-fi experimentation, and emotional depth. Don’t miss the full album release next month, but for now, immerse yourself in these three brilliant singles.

Scheduled Explosions Tracklisting:

01 “Live From Missile Command”

02 “Triple Bypass in B-Flat”

03 “Uncontrollably Cool”

04 “Out Of The Hive”

05 “Fashion Disease”

06 “Joan On Ice”

07 “Crybaby Semiconductor”

08 “Ice Cream Social Acid Test”

09 “Instant Nostalgia”

10 “Like Otis Redding”

11 “Airlift”

12 “King Of Marvin Gardens”

13 “Made Up My Own Mind”

14 “No Fly Zone”

15 “All About You”

16 “Evil Things”

17 “Bureau Of Autumn Sorrows”

18 “Like A Wild Thing”

19 “American Rhythm”

20 “Jingle Jangle Nuclear Meltdown”

21 “Sophomores In The Wild”

22 “68 Comeback”

23 “I Wanna Be On Your Mind”