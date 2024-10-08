Youth Lagoon Releases Haunting New Single ‘My Beautiful Girl’

Youth Lagoon, the musical project of Idaho-based artist Trevor Powers, has just dropped a new single titled “My Beautiful Girl.” The haunting track, co-produced by Rodaidh McDonald, follows the recent releases of “Football” and “Lucy Takes a Picture.” Accompanied by a visually striking video directed by Regrets Only, “My Beautiful Girl” marks Powers’ third release this year.

The inspiration behind “My Beautiful Girl” came to Powers during one of his frequent trips to Idaho City, a near-ghost town located about 30 minutes from his home. During a walk through the cemetery, Powers encountered an unmarked gravestone with the words “My Beautiful Girl” etched in the stone. “No name. No dates. Just love,” Powers explained, adding that this encounter opened a creative “portal” that led him to write the song.

Since his return to music with the 2023 album Heaven Is a Junkyard, Powers has been captivating listeners with his deeply personal and atmospheric tracks. Fans can now experience the emotional intensity of “My Beautiful Girl” as Powers continues to deliver unique and heartfelt music.