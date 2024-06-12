Victoria Monét Unveils Stunning “Alright” Music Video in Celebration of Summer and Pride

Victoria Monét, fresh off her triumphant win at the 66th annual GRAMMY Awards where she secured Best New Artist, Best R&B Album, and Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical for her debut studio album Jaguar II, has released a captivating new music video for her song “Alright.” This track, a standout from her Grammy-winning album, was written by Monét and KAYTRANADA, who also handled its production.

The video, directed by the renowned Dave Meyers, perfectly encapsulates the spirit of liberation and fluidity, themes that Monét emphasized in her press statement. With choreography by Sean Bankhead, who previously worked on her “On My Mama” video, “Alright” showcases Monét’s dynamic dance skills and her ability to seamlessly blend masculine and feminine energies through movement.

In the video, Monét dazzles in a series of stunning outfits, from an alien-like silver ensemble to a sleek “Smooth Criminal” look, embodying an otherworldly presence that captures the viewer’s imagination. Each scene reflects a new facet of her artistry, underlining her growth and versatility as both a performer and a visual storyteller.

Released in June, a month celebrated for Pride and Black Music, the “Alright” video is set to become a summer anthem. Monét’s dedication to her craft and the collaborative spirit of her team are evident in every frame, promising to inspire dance artists and the ballroom culture alike.

Experience the visual brilliance of Victoria Monét’s “Alright” music video and join the celebration of her continued rise in the music world.