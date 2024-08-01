Usher’s ‘Rendezvous in Paris’ Set to Bring Concert Magic to Theaters Worldwide

Usher is taking his live concert experience to the big screen with the release of his new film Rendezvous in Paris. The concert film, which captures his iconic performances during his Paris Fashion Week residency, will be shown in 2,000 theaters globally from September 12 to 15. Directed by Anthony Mandler, this film offers fans a unique opportunity to experience Usher’s dynamic show through a cinematic lens.

The film features a selection of Usher’s greatest hits, including fan favorites like “Yeah,” “My Boo,” and “Love In This Club.” The residency, held at La Seine Musicale in Paris, showcased Usher’s celebrated stage presence and will now bring that energy to movie theaters worldwide. “Paris was a special experience for me as an entertainer and for my fans,” Usher said. “I hope those who weren’t able to make it in person get to experience how special it was.”

The theatrical release of Rendezvous in Paris will be a major event, with tickets available for purchase starting August 6. The film will be distributed by Trafalgar Releasing in partnership with AMC Theatres Distribution, continuing their successful track record of concert film releases, including Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour and Beyoncé’s Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé.

AMC Theatres Chairman Adam Aron expressed enthusiasm about the release, noting, “For 30 years Usher has captivated and entertained audiences through his music and concerts. Bringing his unparalleled concert experience to movie theaters for his fans around the world is a perfect fit for AMC Theatres Distribution.”

This release will also coincide with Usher’s Past Present Future tour, set to travel across North America from August through November 2024. Fans can look forward to an immersive concert experience as Usher continues to blend live performance with cinematic artistry.