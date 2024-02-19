Greek Edition

Usher explained why Justin Bieber didn’t sing with him at the Super Bowl

Here's the reason why.

By Hit Channel
In
Pop
Usher explained why Justin Bieber didn't sing with him at the Super Bowl
Usher & Justin Bieber photo: Allen Berezovsky

Justin Bieber was supposed to be a guest at the big club set up by Usher for his halftime performance at the Super Bowl. The news was revealed by the R&B singer himself during an episode of The Breakfast Club, clarifying a rumor that had started circulating in recent days.

We couldn’t work it out with Justin,” he recounted. “He’s like a brother to me, but I think right now he wants to tell a different story. And I understand that.” Furthermore, he added, “We had a brief conversation. We’ll definitely do something together in the future. I’m not upset about it: there’s a lot of pressure to handle for the Super Bowl.”

- Advertisement -

This sentiment was echoed by Lil Jon, who performed alongside Usher during the Las Vegas show: “There are a lot of rehearsals, a lot of responsibilities, and a ton of eyes on you. I’m not sure he was ready for all that.” He also added, “But they’re good friends, and I’m sure Justin was rooting for him.”

- Advertisement -
Follow the Hit Channel on Google News so you don't miss any music news
Follow the Hit Channel on Spotify and discover amazing playlists

Related Articles

Stay in Touch

Please subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest news from Hit-Channel.com. Don't forget to follow us on social networks!

Hit Channel: Your hub for music excellence. Discover the latest hits, artist interviews, and musical insights. Your harmonious journey awaits!

Tuesday, February 20, 2024

© 2024, Hit Channel. All rights reserved