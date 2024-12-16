Unreleased Michael Jackson Songs Discovered on Rare Tapes

Gregg Musgrove, a former California officer, has gone viral after discovering a collection of rare tapes containing unreleased Michael Jackson songs in his home.

The Discovery

Musgrove reportedly uncovered the tapes in a storage unit once owned by music producer Bryan Loren. The tapes include 12 tracks recorded between 1989 and 1991, just before Michael Jackson released his iconic “Dangerous” album.

According to reports, the collection features songs like “Truth on Youth”, a duet with LL Cool J, and “Don’t Believe It”. These tracks have never been released to the public, sparking excitement among Jackson fans worldwide.

Legal Complications

Despite the significance of the find, the tapes face legal obstacles. The estate that controls Michael Jackson’s rights, which already owns the master recordings of his music, declined to purchase the tapes.

Musgrove plans to auction the collection, but it remains unclear whether these songs will ever be officially released on streaming platforms.

Michael Jackson’s Legacy

Michael Jackson, who passed away on June 25, 2009, continues to hold the title of the “King of Pop”. His album sales are estimated to have surpassed 1 billion worldwide, making him one of the most influential and celebrated artists in music history.