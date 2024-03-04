U2’s Spectacular Finale: A Night of Unforgettable Music at the Sphere

Last night marked the grand finale of U2‘s sensational residency at the Sphere in Las Vegas! Since opening the venue back in September, the iconic band has graced the stage for a total of 40 unforgettable shows.

In true U2 fashion, they left no stone unturned, delivering an epic performance that will be etched in the memories of fans forever. As a fitting conclusion, they dusted off the War track “40,” treating the audience to a rare gem that hadn’t been played since 2016.

But the surprises didn’t stop there! Bono, ever the showman, addressed the crowd with his trademark charisma, sharing insights into the band’s creative process. With Daniel Lanois by their side, they delivered a mesmerizing rendition of “One,” showcasing their deep connection and musical prowess. And as if that wasn’t enough, the night took an unexpected turn as Bono and the Edge harmonized with a pre-recorded Neil Finn, bringing the timeless classic “Don’t Dream It’s Over” to life in spectacular fashion.

Reflecting on the evening’s magic, Bono expressed gratitude for Neil Finn’s heartfelt gesture, hinting at a potential recording collaboration in the future. The energy was electric, the atmosphere electric, and the music transcendent.

Relive the magic of U2’s final Sphere show with the captivating video highlights below.

