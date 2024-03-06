Greek Edition

U2’s Epic Farewell: Last Performance of ‘Beautiful Day’ at Las Vegas Residency

“Thank you Las Vegas”

U2 bid a heartfelt adieu to their Las Vegas residency at the iconic Sphere with an unforgettable rendition of ‘Beautiful Day.’

After captivating audiences since September, the Irish rock legends wrapped up their residency in Nevada, culminating in an electrifying finale over the weekend. Throughout their residency, they treated fans to the full experience of their seminal 1991 album ‘Achtung Baby,’ a momentous occasion in itself.

For their grand finale, U2 pulled out all the stops, welcoming Daniel Lanois to the stage and treating the audience to a pre-recorded performance from the incomparable Neil Finn. Lanois, renowned for co-producing U2’s timeless albums ‘The Joshua Tree’ and ‘Achtung Baby,’ joined forces with the band for a moving rendition of ‘One.’ And in a delightful surprise, U2 delighted fans with a cover of Crowded House’s classic anthem, ‘Don’t Dream It’s Over.’

Now, as a token of gratitude to their dedicated fans, U2 has shared a glimpse of their final performance online. The clip captures the essence of the immersive arena experience, showcasing not only the band’s stellar performance but also the overwhelming appreciation from the audience and the mesmerizing visuals that adorned the Sphere.

As the lights dimmed and the cheers echoed, frontman Bono expressed heartfelt thanks to the devoted fans who traveled far and wide to join them on this unforgettable journey. It’s a bittersweet farewell, but one that will live on in the memories of fans around the world.

