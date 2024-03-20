Tyla and Travis Scott Make a Splash in “Water” Remix Music Video!

Remember when Tyla and Travis Scott joined forces for the “Water” remix last November? Well, hold onto your hats because today, they’re taking it up a notch with the release of the music video, and it’s making waves!

Directed by the talented Nabil Elderkin, this visual treat comes just in time for the release of Tyla’s highly anticipated self-titled debut album, scheduled to drop this Friday. In the video, Tyla and Travis, sporting a sleek Balenciaga racing suit, kick things off on opposite sides of a steamy glass shower, with Tyla crooning the opening verse and chorus.

But as the beat drops, the duo finds themselves on the same side of the glass, delivering a mesmerizing performance that’ll leave you reaching for the replay button. Travis slides into his verse with his signature style, adding his unique flair to the track.

Reflecting on her upcoming project, Tyla shared her excitement on Instagram, expressing gratitude for the journey so far. “Everything that’s happening has surpassed anything I could have dreamt of,” she wrote. “African music is going global, and I’m so blessed to be one of the artists pushing the culture.”

Don’t miss out on the “Water” remix, available now on all streaming platforms. And mark your calendars for TYLA, dropping everywhere on March 22nd. Get ready to dive into a world of music like never before!