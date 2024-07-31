Top Tracks of Tomorrowland 2024: The Most Played Hits Across Both Weekends

Tomorrowland 2024: The Most Played Tracks and New Hits That Rocked Both Weekends

Tomorrowland 2024 has wrapped up, and with it comes a list of the most played tracks that kept over 400,000 festivalgoers dancing across both weekends. As artists refreshed their live sets and debuted new music, certain tracks stood out, becoming the anthems of this year’s festival. Here’s a comprehensive look at the top tracks from each weekend and the hottest new tunes that made waves at Tomorrowland.

Weekend 1 Most Played Tracks:

KAAZE ft. Alina Pozi – Papi

Topping the charts and taking the Beatport by storm, “Papi” was the most played track during the first weekend. Its infectious beat and catchy lyrics made it an instant favorite. Argy & Omnya – Aria

Released late last year, this collaboration was the second most-heard track, proving its enduring appeal. Sebastian Ingrosso & Steve Angello – Reload

A classic that never fails to energize the crowd, “Reload” secured its spot among the top five. Swedish House Mafia ft. John Martin – Don’t You Worry Child

This iconic track from Swedish House Mafia continues to be a festival staple. Marlon Hoffstadt aka DJ Daddy Trance – It’s That Time

Known for its trance vibes, “It’s That Time” rounded out the top five. Gotye ft. Kimbra – Somebody That I Used To Know (SIDEPIECE edit)

SIDEPIECE’s edit of this chart classic brought a fresh twist to a well-loved song. Adam Port, Keinemusik, Stryv, Malachiii – Move

This collaboration was another crowd favorite, with its unique blend of styles. Chase & Status & Bou ft. Trigga, IRAH, Flowdan & Takura – Baddadan

Dominating dancefloors, “Baddadan” was a massive hit. Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike & Tiësto & W&W ft. Dido – Thank You (Not So Bad)

A powerful rework of Dido’s “Thank You” that captivated the audience. DJ Tomcraft – Loneliness

This timeless track made a significant impact on the first weekend’s playlist.

Weekend 2 Most Played Tracks:

Adam Port, Keinemusik, Stryv, Malachiii – Move (Original + Anyma & Cassian Remix + Victor Garde Remix)

The multiple versions of “Move” were ubiquitous throughout the second weekend, solidifying its status as a festival favorite. Sebastian Ingrosso & Steve Angello – Reload

Once again, “Reload” proved to be a mainstay in the sets of many artists. Swedish House Mafia ft. John Martin – Don’t You Worry Child

This track’s continued popularity is a testament to its timeless appeal. Marlon Hoffstadt aka DJ Daddy Trance – It’s That Time

Maintaining its top-five status, “It’s That Time” kept the energy high. Chase & Status & Bou ft. Trigga, IRAH, Flowdan & Takura – Baddadan

A consistent crowd-pleaser across both weekends. RÜFÜS DU SOL – Innerbloom (PACS Remix)

PACS’ remix of “Innerbloom” was a standout hit, setting an impeccable mood. Argy & Omnya – Aria

Returning to the top tracks list, “Aria” continued to enchant festivalgoers. John Summit, Hayla – Where You Are

This collaboration was a favorite, with its captivating beats and vocals. KAAZE ft. Alina Pozi – Papi

Making the list again, “Papi” continued its reign at Tomorrowland. Alok, Innerverse, Frey – Allein Allein

This track rounded off the top ten with its energetic vibes.

Hottest New Buzzing Tracks of Tomorrowland 2024:

Keinemusik – Move (Original + Anyma & Cassian Remix)

The various versions of “Move” were undoubtedly the most killer combo of Tomorrowland, with significant plays throughout the festival. John Summit – Shiver (Cassian Remix)

A massive hit, with major plays from top DJs like Anyma, Cassian, and KREAM. Max Styler, GENISI – See You Sweat

A banger that was ubiquitous across multiple stages, dropped by artists like Miss Monique and Solomun. Dom Dolla – Girl$ (Layton Giordani Remix)

This remix elevated the original to new heights, making its way into numerous sets. RÜFÜS DU SOL – Innerbloom (PACS Remix)

A timeless classic reimagined by PACS, it was a mood-setter for many DJs.

Tomorrowland 2024 showcased an incredible array of music, with both nostalgic hits and fresh tracks making waves. These top tracks and buzzing new tunes are sure to continue dominating playlists well beyond the festival season.

