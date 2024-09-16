Tito Jackson, Brother of Michael Jackson, Dies at 70

Tito Jackson, the brother of pop legend Michael Jackson, has passed away at the age of 70. The cause of his death has not yet been officially disclosed, but family friend and manager Steve Manning told Entertainment Tonight that Tito may have suffered a heart attack while driving from New Mexico to Oklahoma. The sad news was confirmed by his nephew Siggy Jackson and his three children, who posted an emotional tribute on Instagram: “We are shocked, saddened, and heartbroken. Remember to do what our father always said: ‘Love one another.’ We love you, Dad.”

Musical Legacy with the Jackson 5

Tito was the third son of Joseph and Katherine Jackson and an integral member of the Jackson 5 (later The Jacksons), the iconic family band that rose to global stardom in the late 1960s and 1970s. Although Tito played guitar, during the Motown era, session musicians were often used for instrumental recordings. Despite this, Tito’s presence was a key part of the group’s performances and success.

- Advertisement -

The Victory Tour and Tito’s Solo Career

Tito participated in the legendary Victory Tour in 1984, alongside his brother Michael, who by then had reached superstar status as a solo artist with albums like Off the Wall and Thriller. In a 2018 interview, Tito reflected on his role in the family band, noting, “I’ve always been the quiet one, and people joke about it.” He shared that a comment by basketball star Charles Barkley, questioning whether Tito’s presence in the Jackson 5 would be missed, had deeply affected him.

Tito’s Later Career

In the 2000s, Tito launched a solo career focused on blues and R&B. He also joined Stewart Copeland and others as a judge on BBC’s talent show Just the Two of Us, appeared on the family reality series The Jacksons: A Family Dynasty, and helped launch the careers of his sons, known as the group 3T. Tito released his first solo album, Tito Time, in 2016, featuring the hit single “Get It Baby” with Big Daddy Kane. His most recent album, Under Your Spell, was released in 2021 and included collaborations with Stevie Wonder, George Benson, and Joe Bonamassa.

A Legacy Remembered

Recently, Tito reunited with his brothers Marlon and Jackie for a version of The Jacksons. In his last Instagram post, Tito was seen in Monaco with his brothers in front of a monument honoring Michael. He wrote, “We are deeply grateful for this special place that honors not just his memory but our shared legacy. Thank you for keeping his spirit alive.”

Tito Jackson’s contributions to music and his family’s legacy will be remembered for generations to come.