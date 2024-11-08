Three Charged in Connection with Liam Payne’s Tragic Death in Buenos Aires

Three people are now facing charges related to the death of singer Liam Payne, who passed away last month at the CasaSur Palermo hotel in Buenos Aires. Local prosecutors confirmed the charges against a hotel employee, an alleged drug dealer, and a friend of Payne who had been with him during his stay in Argentina.

The first individual, described as a friend and businessman close to Payne, allegedly provided him with drugs and failed to seek help, actions that could carry a prison sentence of 5 to 15 years if convicted. Another person working at the hotel reportedly delivered cocaine to Payne on two occasions, while an alleged dealer is accused of supplying additional narcotics.

Reports from La Nación detail that Payne’s friend had assumed the role of his manager in Argentina but did not inform Payne’s family of his struggles with substance use. Investigators also tried to contact this friend on the day of Payne’s death, though he did not respond until speaking through a lawyer the following day.

The investigation has included over 800 hours of security footage, witness interviews, and raids on nine different sites. Police seized various electronic devices and a small amount of marijuana, aiming to uncover the full context of the events leading to Payne’s death.

Toxicology reports revealed that Payne had consumed alcohol, cocaine, and a prescription antidepressant in the hours leading up to his passing. The toxicology analysis examined urine, blood, and eye fluid samples, with results promptly shared with Payne’s family. Authorities stated that the singer had been given drugs on four occasions during his stay, with traces of the substances found within 72 hours of his death.

Earlier reports speculated that Payne may have used a potent drug mixture called “pink cocaine,” or “tusi,” which contains MDMA, ketamine, and methamphetamines. However, this was not confirmed in the official statement released by prosecutors.

The post-mortem report indicated that Payne died from multiple traumatic injuries, internal and external bleeding, and a head injury caused by his fatal fall. Following the investigation, Payne’s body was returned to the United Kingdom for funeral services.

Payne’s family expressed their heartbreak and paid tribute to his “kind, funny, and courageous spirit,” asking for privacy and space during this difficult time.