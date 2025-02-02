The Weeknd’s Red Terror Video: A Haunting Stop-Motion Journey

The Weeknd’s Red Terror music video delivers an unsettling visual experience, blending eerie stop-motion animation with deep lyrical storytelling. As part of Hurry Up Tomorrow, Abel Tesfaye’s latest and final installment in his album trilogy, Red Terror stands out as a dark and symbolic piece that echoes historical themes and personal introspection.

Directed by Eddie Alcazar, the video portrays a surreal transformation of a young being in a nightmarish, alternate reality. This chilling visual narrative aligns with the song’s themes, which seem to address the innocence of a child from a parent’s perspective. The title Red Terror is a historical reference to the Ethiopian Red Terror, a brutal period of political repression in the late 1970s. Given The Weeknd’s Ethiopian heritage, this reference adds an even deeper layer of meaning to the track.

Alcazar, known for his work on Divinity and his recent Jimmy Kimmel Live! collaboration with The Weeknd on Open Hearts, crafts an eerie, cinematic experience that bridges both performances. The latter half of Open Hearts foreshadowed the haunting visuals of Red Terror, making them companion pieces that should be watched together.

With Hurry Up Tomorrow, The Weeknd continues to push the boundaries of music and visuals. The album features 22 tracks, including Timeless with Playboi Carti and São Paulo featuring Anitta, both of which have already made waves on the charts.