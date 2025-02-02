Prince Honored with Lifetime Achievement Award at the Grammys

The Recording Academy honored Prince with a Lifetime Achievement Award at the Special Merit Awards on February 1, 2025. The tribute, held at the Wilshire Ebell Theater in Los Angeles, highlighted Prince’s legendary career, work ethic, and lasting influence on the music industry.

Jimmy Jam, formerly of The Time, shared how Prince’s dedication and discipline set him apart. “He had the best work ethic of anybody I ever met,” Jam stated. He recalled Prince pushing him to perfect their 1982 hit “777-9311”, teaching him to strive for greatness. “What that lesson taught me was that he saw me as better than I saw myself.”

Prince was among seven artists receiving Lifetime Achievement Awards, alongside The Clash, Frankie Valli, Frankie Beverly, Dr. Bobby Jones, Taj Mahal, and Roxanne Shante. The event also recognized Erroll Garner, Glyn Johns, and Tania León with Trustees Awards, and Dr. Leo Beranek with the Technical Grammy Award.

Several figures from Prince’s career spoke, including his niece Rihanna Nelson, Jimmy Jam, Jerome Benton, Andre Cymone, Bobby Z., and his longtime manager L. Londell McMillan. McMillan emphasized Prince’s fight for artist rights, referencing the iconic moment when Prince wrote “Slave” on his face to protest unfair record label contracts.

The tribute reinforced Prince’s lasting impact on music and culture. Bobby Z., who met Prince at 19, called him “one of the most gifted human beings that ever lived.” Prince’s influence continues, with the industry celebrating his contributions nearly a decade after his passing in 2016.

The event also featured emotional moments, including a speech by Chuck D of Public Enemy, who accepted The Clash’s award and recognized the diverse range of honorees, from jazz pianist Erroll Garner to hip-hop pioneer Roxanne Shante.

The night ended with the presentation of the Harry Belafonte Best Song for Social Change Award, named after the late activist and musician. The award was given to Iman Jordan for his song “Deliver,” co-written with his father, Roy Gartrell.

Though the Special Merit Awards remain a heartfelt and warm celebration, attendees noted one missing element—live music. Many suggested that future ceremonies include performances, particularly from award recipients or their protégés.

As the music world continues to evolve, Prince’s influence remains undeniable, ensuring his legacy will inspire generations to come.