Greek Edition

Coldplay Breaks Record for Highest-Attended Concert Tour in History

The British rock band surpasses Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour with over 10.3 million tickets sold.

By Hit Channel
In
Rock
Coldplay has officially dethroned Taylor Swift by breaking the record for the highest-attended concert tour in history. With over 10.3 million tickets sold for their Music of the Spheres World Tour, the British rock band has rewritten the record books. Guinness World Records confirmed the achievement on January 30, 2025.

The band’s tour numbers saw a massive spike after their five back-to-back shows in India. Coldplay performed at the DY Patil Sports Stadium in Navi Mumbai on January 18, 19, and 21, followed by two sold-out concerts at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on January 25 and 26. Each show in Ahmedabad reportedly drew over 130,000 attendees, pushing the band past Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour.

Coldplay’s influence in India was so profound that even Prime Minister Narendra Modi acknowledged their concerts. He highlighted the growing demand for live music events in India, emphasizing the massive turnout at Coldplay’s shows as a sign of the country’s vibrant entertainment scene.

Following their triumphant India leg, Coldplay is set to perform in Hong Kong in April, followed by shows in Seoul and the United States. With eight months left in their tour, industry insiders speculate that the band might even surpass Swift’s record for highest-grossing tour, currently at $2.07 billion.

While Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour remains the highest-grossing concert tour, Coldplay’s trajectory suggests they could overtake the financial milestone as well. If their upcoming international shows maintain their current momentum, the Music of the Spheres World Tour might soon be crowned the most lucrative tour in history.

Top 10 Highest-Grossing Tours of 2024: Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour Tops the List

