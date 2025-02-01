Larry June, The Alchemist & 2 Chainz Announce Collaborative Album Life Is Beautiful With New Single “I Been”

Larry June, The Alchemist & 2 Chainz Announce Life Is Beautiful With New Single “I Been”

Fresh off the release of their joint single “Bad Choices”, Larry June, The Alchemist, and 2 Chainz are back with another collaborative track, “I Been”, adding to the excitement for their upcoming album Life Is Beautiful.

A Surprise Album Announcement

The highly anticipated album Life Is Beautiful is set to drop on February 7, marking a major collaboration between the celebrated producer The Alchemist and two of hip-hop’s most respected voices, Larry June and 2 Chainz. The project will feature previously released singles “Bad Choices” and “I Been”, promising a blend of elite lyricism and The Alchemist’s signature soulful production.

Album Trailer & New Visuals

Each artist took to Instagram to share an exclusive album trailer, featuring behind-the-scenes footage of the trio in the studio alongside breathtaking cityscapes from around the world. The teaser is soundtracked by “I Been,” giving fans a taste of what’s to come.

- Advertisement -

Alongside the announcement, the official music video for “I Been” also premiered, further building anticipation for the project. Fans can stream “I Been” now on Spotify and Apple Music and gear up for the full album release next week.

Stay tuned for more updates on Life Is Beautiful, and don’t miss the album drop on February 7!