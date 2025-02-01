Rebūke & deadmau5 Release “Endless” Featuring Ed Graves Ahead of The World of Era

Electronic music producer Rebūke launches his 2025 campaign with a highly anticipated collaboration alongside deadmau5 on their new single, Endless, featuring Ed Graves. Out today (January 31), the track is the first release from Rebūke’s debut studio album, The World of Era, slated for release later this spring via his World of Era label.

A Fusion of Two Electronic Icons

Co-written with Dutch songwriter Melissa De Kleine (known for work with John Summit, Nicky Romero, and Sander van Doorn), Endless features the ethereal vocals of Ed Graves, a Billboard-charting artist, producer, and instrumentalist. The track’s haunting lyrics set the tone:

“These endless nights / The distant lights / A silent sign / Are we lost in the endless?”

Layered over Rebūke and deadmau5’s signature production, Endless finds the perfect balance between their individual styles, combining hypnotic synths and pulsating beats with atmospheric depth.

Rebūke on the Collaboration

“‘Endless’ felt like the perfect track to launch the album—a full-circle moment and a collaboration with deadmau5, who has been a constant source of inspiration throughout my musical journey,” Rebūke shares.

Initially, the track was purely instrumental, but after a last-minute conversation with Melissa De Kleine and Ed Graves, the team rushed to the studio with just 12 hours’ notice. The result? A stunning vocal that elevated Endless to new heights.

A Visual Experience: The World of Era

As a multi-dimensional artist, Rebūke places great importance on visual storytelling, using imagery as an extension of his music. The visualizer for “Endless” depicts a day in the life of a girl in Era, a futuristic world where music reigns supreme. The four key scenes include:

An alleyway where the journey begins.

where the journey begins. The outside of a nightclub , creating anticipation.

, creating anticipation. A stairway , where suspense builds.

, where suspense builds. Inside the club, where she undergoes a musical transformation.

A Year of Milestones for Rebūke

Rebūke (Reuben Keeney) had an eventful 2024, making waves with high-profile performances and releases:

Coachella festival debut

B2B set with Chris Avantgarde at Anyma’s The End of Genesys Sphere residency in Las Vegas

at Anyma’s The End of Genesys Sphere residency in Las Vegas U.S. club tour featuring top electronic venues

featuring top electronic venues Remix of deadmau5’s classic “Not Exactly”

Breakout hit “Along Came Polly” re-emerged on charts thanks to a Konstantin Sibold, ZAC, CARMEE remix

Now, with Endless and The World of Era on the horizon, 2025 is shaping up to be Rebūke’s biggest year yet.

Listen to “Endless” Now

🎧 Stream Endless by Rebūke & deadmau5 featuring Ed Graves here: rebuke.os.fan/endlessftedgraves

Stay tuned for more details on The World of Era and upcoming tour dates!