Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars, Shaboozey to Perform at 2025 Grammy Awards

The Recording Academy has confirmed that Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars and Shaboozey will take the stage at the 2025 Grammy Awards, set to air live from Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday, February 2. The announcement, made on January 31, adds more excitement to an already star-studded lineup.

Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars will deliver a heartfelt tribute dedicated to Los Angeles and those affected by the recent wildfires that devastated parts of the city in January. Their chart-topping ballad “Die With a Smile”, which has held the No. 1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100 for four weeks, will likely be a highlight of the night.

Shaboozey Joins the Performance Lineup

Shaboozey, who made history with his smash hit “A Bar Song (Tipsy),” will also take the stage. The track tied the all-time Billboard Hot 100 record with 19 weeks at No. 1 in 2024. With his five Grammy nominations, including Record of the Year, his performance is highly anticipated.

Shaboozey’s addition means that seven out of eight Best New Artist nominees will perform, including Benson Boone, Chappell Roan, Doechii, RAYE, Sabrina Carpenter, and Teddy Swims. Only Khruangbin has yet to be announced as a performer.

Hosted for the fifth consecutive year by Trevor Noah, the 67th Annual Grammy Awards will include:

A tribute to Quincy Jones , honoring his legendary contributions to music.

, honoring his legendary contributions to music. The annual In Memoriam segment , celebrating the lives of artists lost in the past year.

, celebrating the lives of artists lost in the past year. A Premiere Ceremony, hosted by Grammy-nominated songwriter Justin Tranter, where most awards will be presented before the main event.

Where to Watch the 2025 Grammy Awards

The Grammy Awards will be broadcast live on CBS at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT and available for streaming on Paramount+. The Premiere Ceremony will stream on the Recording Academy’s YouTube channel and Grammy.com at 3:30 p.m. ET/12:30 p.m. PT.

Stay tuned for more updates as the biggest night in music approaches!