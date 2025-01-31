Tyler, The Creator Drops Teaser for “Sticky” Music Video – Full Release Coming Soon

Tyler, The Creator surprised fans with a sneak peek of the much-anticipated “Sticky” music video. The teaser, released via his social media, aligns seamlessly with the visual and artistic identity of his latest album, Chromakopia.

A Signature Aesthetic

The teaser is meticulously stylized in the same black-and-white gradient that defines the album’s visuals. Tyler appears masked and donning the signature hairstyle that has become a hallmark of the Chromakopia era.

Marching Bands, Sports, and Mystery

The preview gives fans a glimpse into the cinematic world of “Sticky”, featuring:

- Advertisement -

A marching band playing in the background

playing in the background A heavy sports motif , with football teams huddling and a player whistling part of the song

, with football teams huddling and a player whistling part of the song Tyler channeling Muhammad Ali , wearing boxing shorts

, wearing boxing shorts Cameos from Jasper and Taco , long-time friends and collaborators

, long-time friends and collaborators Tyler himself appearing as a trumpeter

The unexpected combination of athletics, music, and stylized imagery has set the internet ablaze with speculation about the video’s full concept.

Full Video Coming Soon

While no official release date has been announced, Tyler confirmed that a full-length music video is on the way. Given his track record for creative, boundary-pushing visuals, expectations are sky-high for this latest offering.

Stay tuned for the official “Sticky” music video drop and immerse yourself in Tyler, The Creator’s visionary world once again!