David Bowie’s ‘Ready, Set, Go!’ Live Album to Be Released for Record Store Day 2025

A special edition of David Bowie’s legendary ‘Ready, Set, Go!’ live album is set for release on April 12, 2025, in celebration of Record Store Day 2025. This exclusive double vinyl LP and CD will be released via Parlophone Records, offering fans a rare opportunity to own a piece of Bowie history.

A Historic Live Recording

The album features a live recording of Bowie’s September 8, 2003, performance at Riverside Studios in Hammersmith, London. This unique event, which aired across 86 theatres in 26 countries, was an interactive satellite broadcast that included a special Q&A session with Bowie himself.

‘Reality’ Performed in Full for the First Time

During the concert, Bowie performed his 2003 album ‘Reality’ in its entirety for the very first time. In addition to the complete 11-song setlist, this special release will include three previously unreleased tracks, making it a must-have for Bowie collectors and fans alike.

To celebrate the announcement, a live version of ‘New Killer Star’ has been released, giving fans a taste of the electrifying performance.

Tracklist for ‘Ready, Set, Go! (Live, Riverside Studios ’03)’

Side 1:

New Killer Star

Pablo Picasso

Never Get Old

Side 2:

The Loneliest Guy

Looking For Water

She’ll Drive The Big Car

Side 3:

Days

Fall Dog Bombs The Moon

Try Some, Buy Some

Reality

Side 4:

Bring Me The Disco King

Hallo Spaceboy

Cactus

Afraid

How to Get Your Copy

This limited-edition David Bowie live album will be available exclusively at participating Record Store Day retailers. As with all RSD releases, demand is expected to be high, so be sure to check with your local record store for availability.

Don’t miss out – mark your calendars for April 12, 2025, and celebrate Bowie’s legacy with this incredible live album!