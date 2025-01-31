Lainey Wilson’s Whirlwind World Tour 2025: Full Dates & How to Get Tickets

The whirlwind continues for Lainey Wilson, the reigning CMA Entertainer of the Year, as she embarks on her Whirlwind World Tour 2025! Inspired by her latest album Whirlwind, this massive tour spans nearly 50 dates across Europe, Canada, and the United States.

Star-Studded Lineup of Openers

Joining Wilson on select dates are rising country stars including Maddox Batson, Kaitlin Butts, Ernest, Zach Meadows, Drake Milligan, Muscadine Bloodline, and Lauren Watkins.

Tour Highlights

The tour includes major venues such as:

London’s O2 Arena

Los Angeles’ Kia Forum

Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena

New York’s Madison Square Garden

Wilson announced the tour in a hilarious weather-themed skit, where she played a meteorologist forecasting a “powerful whirlwind” sweeping across the U.S., with Ernest and Muscadine Bloodline playing her fellow newscasters.

Grammy-Nominated Album

Her album Whirlwind is also in the running for Best Country Album at the 67th Annual Grammy Awards on February 2, 2025.

Full List of Tour Dates

March

March 4 – Zurich, CH (X-TRA) ~

– Zurich, CH (X-TRA) ~ March 6 – Antwerp, BE (De Roma) ~

– Antwerp, BE (De Roma) ~ March 8 – Rotterdam, NL (Rotterdam Ahoy)

– Rotterdam, NL (Rotterdam Ahoy) March 9 – Berlin, DE (Uber Eats Music Hall)

– Berlin, DE (Uber Eats Music Hall) March 12 – Copenhagen, DK (Vega Main) ~

– Copenhagen, DK (Vega Main) ~ March 14 – London, UK (O2 Arena)

– London, UK (O2 Arena) March 15 – Belfast, N. Ireland (SSE Arena)

– Belfast, N. Ireland (SSE Arena) March 16 – Glasgow, Scotland (The SSE Hydro)

– Glasgow, Scotland (The SSE Hydro) March 18 – Kingston upon Thames, UK (Banquet Records)

– Kingston upon Thames, UK (Banquet Records) March 19 – Paris, FR (Elysée Montmartre) ~

May – October (North America)

May 30 – Panama City Beach, FL (Pepsi Gulf Coast Jam)

– Panama City Beach, FL (Pepsi Gulf Coast Jam) May 31 – Lexington, KY (Railbird Festival)

– Lexington, KY (Railbird Festival) June 6 – Myrtle Beach, SC (Carolina Country Music Fest)

– Myrtle Beach, SC (Carolina Country Music Fest) June 20 – Wildwood, NJ (Barefoot Country Music Fest)

– Wildwood, NJ (Barefoot Country Music Fest) June 26 – Milwaukee, WI (Summerfest)

– Milwaukee, WI (Summerfest) June 27 – Cadott, WI (Country Fest)

– Cadott, WI (Country Fest) July 12 – Cavendish, PEI (Cavendish Beach Music Festival)

– Cavendish, PEI (Cavendish Beach Music Festival) Aug 14 – Phoenix, AZ (Footprint Center) *

– Phoenix, AZ (Footprint Center) * Aug 15 – Albuquerque, NM (Isleta Amphitheater)*

– Albuquerque, NM (Isleta Amphitheater)* Aug 16 – Denver, CO (Ball Arena) *

– Denver, CO (Ball Arena) * Aug 21 – Bend, OR (Hayden Homes Amphitheater)*

– Bend, OR (Hayden Homes Amphitheater)* Aug 22 – Sacramento, CA (Golden 1 Center)*

– Sacramento, CA (Golden 1 Center)* Aug 23 – Los Angeles, CA (Kia Forum)*

– Los Angeles, CA (Kia Forum)* Aug 28 – Calgary, AB (Scotiabank Saddledome)*

– Calgary, AB (Scotiabank Saddledome)* Aug 29 – Edmonton, AB (Rogers Place)*

– Edmonton, AB (Rogers Place)* Aug 30 – Saskatoon, SK (SaskTel Centre) *

– Saskatoon, SK (SaskTel Centre) * Sept 11 – Baton Rouge, LA (Raising Cane’s River Center) †

– Baton Rouge, LA (Raising Cane’s River Center) † Sept 13 – Bossier City, LA (Brookshire Grocery Arena)†

– Bossier City, LA (Brookshire Grocery Arena)† Sept 18 – Austin, TX (Moody Center) ‡

– Austin, TX (Moody Center) ‡ Sept 19 – Fort Worth, TX (Dickies Arena)‡

– Fort Worth, TX (Dickies Arena)‡ Sept 20 – Houston, TX (The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman) ‡

– Houston, TX (The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman) ‡ Sept 25 – Toronto, ON (Budweiser Stage) §

– Toronto, ON (Budweiser Stage) § Sept 26 – Clarkston, MI (Pine Knob Music Theatre) §

– Clarkston, MI (Pine Knob Music Theatre) § Sept 27 – Grand Rapids, MI (Van Andel Arena) §

– Grand Rapids, MI (Van Andel Arena) § Oct 2 – Nashville, TN (Bridgestone Arena) ||

– Nashville, TN (Bridgestone Arena) || Oct 3 – Noblesville, IN (Ruoff Music Center) §

– Noblesville, IN (Ruoff Music Center) § Oct 4 – Cleveland, OH (Blossom Music Center) §

– Cleveland, OH (Blossom Music Center) § Oct 9 – Columbia, MD (Merriweather Post Pavilion) §

– Columbia, MD (Merriweather Post Pavilion) § Oct 10 – New York, NY (Madison Square Garden) §

– New York, NY (Madison Square Garden) § Oct 11 – Mansfield, MA (Xfinity Center) §

– Mansfield, MA (Xfinity Center) § Oct 16 – St. Louis, MO (Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre) ||

– St. Louis, MO (Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre) || Oct 17 – Rosemont, IL (Allstate Arena) ||

– Rosemont, IL (Allstate Arena) || Oct 18 – Saint Paul, MN (Xcel Energy Center) ||

– Saint Paul, MN (Xcel Energy Center) || Oct 24 – Knoxville, TN (Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center) #

– Knoxville, TN (Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center) # Oct 25 – Charlotte, NC (Spectrum Center) #

– Charlotte, NC (Spectrum Center) # Nov 7 – Tampa, FL (Amalie Arena) #

– Tampa, FL (Amalie Arena) # Nov 8 – Orlando, FL (Kia Center) #

How to Get Tickets

Tickets for Lainey Wilson’s Whirlwind World Tour 2025 are available now! Secure your spot for one of the biggest country music tours of the year.

Don’t miss out – grab your tickets today and experience the whirlwind live!