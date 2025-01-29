Grammy Awards 2025: Full Performer Lineup Revealed, Including Stevie Wonder, Chris Martin & More

Grammy Awards 2025: Star-Studded Performances & Special Tributes Revealed

The 67th Annual Grammy Awards are shaping up to be an unforgettable night, with an impressive lineup of performers and powerful tributes planned for the ceremony. The Recording Academy has unveiled a fresh list of artists set to take the stage, including legendary musician Stevie Wonder, Coldplay’s Chris Martin, Janelle Monáe, John Legend, and many more.

This year’s In Memoriam segment will pay homage to the late Quincy Jones, as well as those affected by the devastating Los Angeles wildfires. The Grammys will also spotlight efforts to support relief initiatives, with MusiCares raising over $4 million in aid for music professionals impacted by the disaster.

Performances will be spread across two events:

The Premiere Ceremony , airing at 12:30 p.m. PT on YouTube and Grammy.com, will feature Yolanda Adams, Angelique Kidjo, Wayne Brady, Deborah Cox , and more.

, airing at on YouTube and Grammy.com, will feature , and more. The Main Telecast, broadcasting live on CBS and Paramount+ at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT, will bring together top artists like Billie Eilish, Charli XCX, Shakira, Raye, Sabrina Carpenter, and Doechii for show-stopping moments.

With a renewed focus on community, resilience, and the healing power of music, the 2025 Grammy Awards promise a night of emotion, celebration, and unforgettable performances.

Complete List of 2025 Grammy Performers

Main Telecast Performers (CBS & Paramount+)

Stevie Wonder

Chris Martin (Coldplay)

Cynthia Erivo

Lainey Wilson

Herbie Hancock

Brittany Howard

Brad Paisley

Janelle Monáe

John Legend

Sheryl Crow

St. Vincent

Jacob Collier

Billie Eilish

Charli XCX

Shakira

Sabrina Carpenter

Doechii

Raye

Benson Boone

Teddy Swims

Chappell Roan

Premiere Ceremony Performers (YouTube & Grammy.com)

Yolanda Adams

Wayne Brady

Deborah Cox

Scott Hoying

Angelique Kidjo

Taj Mahal

Joe Bonamassa

Joyce DiDonato

Béla Fleck

Renée Fleming

Muni Long

Kelli O’Hara

Kevin Puts

This year’s ceremony will also feature a special In Memoriam segment honoring Quincy Jones and victims of the Los Angeles wildfires.

📅 Watch live on February 2, 2025 – 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on CBS and Paramount+. 🎶