Ariana Grande Playfully Covers Sabrina Carpenter’s Espresso in W Magazine Interview

Ariana Grande is fully on board with Sabrina Carpenter’s smash hit Espresso—so much so that she was ready to sing it on the spot.

In a playful moment during an interview with W Magazine, Grande discovered that the team was filming a segment called “Lyrical Improv,” where celebrities would take turns singing lines from Espresso. When told she wasn’t originally asked to participate, she quickly corrected them: “You’re mistaken, ma’am.”

Grande, alongside Wicked co-star Cynthia Erivo, joined an all-star lineup of celebrities in a dramatic reading and sing-along of the viral track. The video also features Selena Gomez, Saoirse Ronan, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Harris Dickinson, and more. At the end, Gomez jokingly admits, “It’s safe to say Sabrina does it better.”

- Advertisement -

Saoirse Ronan may have stolen the show with her enthusiasm—though she initially thought the song was called “Nespresso.”

Meanwhile, Sabrina Carpenter is gearing up for a huge night at the 2025 Grammy Awards, where she’s set to perform live. She’s nominated in six major categories, including Best New Artist, Record of the Year (Espresso), Song of the Year (Please Please Please), and Album of the Year (Short n’ Sweet).

With her viral hits, star-studded supporters, and a massive Grammy night ahead, Carpenter’s success shows no signs of slowing down.