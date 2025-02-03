The Weeknd Drops Stunning “Open Hearts” Video

The Weeknd continues his artistic evolution with the release of “Open Hearts,” the latest video from his album Hurry Up Tomorrow. Following the visually stunning Red Terror, the new release pushes boundaries once again, blending emotional storytelling with cutting-edge technology.

The video, directed by Eddie Alcazar, incorporates high-tech cinematic elements that heighten its immersive experience. Upon launch, viewers are met with a recommendation—those with an Apple Vision Pro headset will get the most optimal and immersive viewing experience. This isn’t the first time The Weeknd has partnered with Apple; last year, he teased the Apple Vision Pro feature for “Open Hearts,” and previously, he released Dancing in the Flames, which was shot entirely on an iPhone 16.

In “Open Hearts,” The Weeknd is seen singing from the back of an ambulance, visually representing the turbulence of love and heartbreak. As the journey unfolds, he eventually exits and finds himself on a concert stage, delivering the final verses of the song in front of a live audience. The seamless blend of dreamlike visuals and raw emotion cements his ability to craft compelling narratives through music videos.

With Hurry Up Tomorrow rolling out, The Weeknd continues to redefine storytelling in music. His latest collaboration with Apple highlights his commitment to innovation, making “Open Hearts” not just a music video, but an experience. Fans can now watch the full video and dive into the immersive world he has created.