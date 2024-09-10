The Weeknd Drops New Single “Dancing in the Flames” with Stunning iPhone 16 Pro Music Video

Following the highly anticipated announcement of the iPhone 16 lineup, The Weeknd has unveiled his latest single, Dancing in the Flames, the first track from his upcoming album, Hurry Up Tomorrow. What makes this release even more special is the music video that accompanies the song, filmed entirely on the new iPhone 16 Pro. Directed by Anton Tammi with cinematography by Erik Henrikkson, this visual masterpiece showcases the advanced filmmaking capabilities of Apple’s newest device.

The video debuted during Apple’s “It’s Glowtime” event, where the creative team revealed the groundbreaking process behind the production. Shot in 4K at 120 frames per second with Dolby Vision, the iPhone 16 Pro proved its versatility in handling complex lighting, contrast, and dynamic visuals. Henrikkson praised the iPhone’s ability to capture both bright backlights and deep shadows, ensuring The Weeknd’s performance was visually stunning under challenging conditions. “I was blown away by the results,” he shared, emphasizing how the iPhone 16 is breaking down barriers for aspiring filmmakers.

The release of Dancing in the Flames marks a new chapter for The Weeknd, as it is part of the final installment of his After Hours and Dawn FM trilogy. Apple is leveraging this collaboration not only to promote the iPhone 16 Pro but also to highlight its cutting-edge camera technology. With features like 48MP Fusion and Ultra Wide cameras, and Apple ProRes Log, the iPhone 16 Pro sets a new standard in mobile video production.

To coincide with the single’s release, Apple has launched a 60-second ad showcasing the music video, which will air on TV, YouTube, and social media. A behind-the-scenes featurette offers a deeper look at how the iPhone 16 Pro was used to create the visual effects, further underlining the potential of the device for filmmakers. In addition, the song’s official artwork was also shot on the iPhone, underscoring Apple’s dedication to pushing creative boundaries.

This latest installment in Apple’s long-running Shot on iPhone campaign reaffirms the iPhone 16 Pro as more than just a smartphone—it’s a powerful tool for storytelling. With Dancing in the Flames, both The Weeknd and Apple are redefining what’s possible in the worlds of music and technology. Watch the full video and experience the future of mobile filmmaking today.