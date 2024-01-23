Thank You, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Chronicles comes to Hulu

Hulu revealed the acquisition of “Thank You, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story,” a groundbreaking four-part docuseries set to premiere on Friday, April 26. This marks the first-ever comprehensive exploration of the iconic band’s history, offering an intimate look at the life of its frontman.

Directed and executive produced by Gotham Chopra, known for his acclaimed work on projects like “Kobe Bryant’s Muse” and “Tom vs. Time,” the series boasts the full cooperation of all past and present members of Bon Jovi. It promises viewers a captivating journey through forty years of personal videos, unreleased demos, original lyrics, and never-before-seen photos, chronicling the band’s evolution from Jersey Shore clubs to global stardom.

The description from Hulu highlights the rarity of such a documentary, allowing audiences to witness the vulnerability of Jon Bon Jovi as he shares intimate moments while still living them. The series will relive triumphs, setbacks, greatest hits, disappointments, and moments of friction that have shaped the legendary rock band’s extraordinary career.

Executive producers Giselle Parets and Ameeth Sankaran, along with the critical creative input of Alex Trudeau Viriato in shaping the series, ensure a comprehensive and authentic portrayal of Bon Jovi’s unparalleled legacy. Get ready to experience the highs and lows, the public moments, and the private stories behind one of the most influential rock bands in history.