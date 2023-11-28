Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour Unleashed Online

Get ready for a front-row seat to the magic of Taylor Swift‘s latest concert experience! Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour is set to hit the virtual stage, with the concert film becoming available for online viewing soon. In an exciting update shared on her social media platforms, Swift revealed that fans in the United States, Canada, and various other countries can start renting the movie from December 13.

But that’s not all – the extended version of the film promises even more musical delights for Swifties. The additional performances of “Wildest Dreams,” “The Archer,” and “Long Live” are set to be included, adding an extra layer of excitement for fans eager to immerse themselves in the full concert experience.

Having already made waves in theaters during its October release, Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour shattered box office records with its captivating opening weekend. The film showcases electrifying performances from three Eras Tour shows held at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, giving fans the chance to relive the magic of these unforgettable concerts. Swift enthusiasts, mark your calendars – this online viewing experience is not to be missed!

Hi! Well, so, basically I have a birthday coming up and I was thinking a fun way to celebrate the year we’ve had together would be to make The Eras Tour Concert Film available for you to watch at home! Very happy to be able to tell you that the extended version of the film including “Wildest Dreams,” “The Archer” and “Long Live” will be available to rent on demand in the US, Canada & additional countries to be announced soon starting on … you guessed it, December 13🫶💋 – Taylor Swift