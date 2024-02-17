Taylor Swift Surprises Fans with Exclusive “The Bolter” Edition of “The Tortured Poets Department”

Fresh off her Super Bowl celebrations, Taylor Swift stunned fans in Melbourne, Australia, with an unexpected announcement during her Eras Tour. Swift revealed yet another variant of her highly anticipated upcoming album, “The Tortured Poets Department,” featuring an exclusive bonus track titled “The Bolter.”

This surprise edition, unveiled during the acoustic segment of her Melbourne performance, comes with a twist – a different album cover to distinguish it from the standard release. Swift, known for her collector’s editions and exclusive merch, promptly took to social media to share the news, generating excitement among her global fanbase.

- Advertisement -

Available for pre-order exclusively on her official website until February 19, the “Bolter” edition offers fans a unique opportunity to delve deeper into Swift’s musical world. Despite the deadline, Swift aficionados are well aware that limited releases sometimes make a comeback, adding an air of urgency to secure this special edition.

In addition to the exclusive track, “The Bolter” edition boasts bonus items adorned with thematic branding, including a polyester patch, bookmark, and photo cards featuring excerpts from the newly revealed song’s lyrics.

“The Bolter” replaces the previously announced bonus track, “The Manuscript,” on this variant, offering a distinct listening experience for avid Swift enthusiasts. While the digital and streaming editions will feature a standard 16-song tracklist, collectors can look forward to the additional 17th track on this exclusive release.

File Name: The Bolter 🤍

Pre-order the new edition of THE TORTURED POETS DEPARTMENT with an exclusive bonus track for a limited time on my website nowhttps://t.co/BAtr2MpPIs 📷: Beth Garrabrant pic.twitter.com/wSc9keZ1aZ — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) February 16, 2024

Swift’s candid remarks about “The Tortured Poets Department” shed light on the album’s significance in her artistic journey. Describing it as a lifeline during challenging times, Swift emphasized the deeply personal nature of the songs, underscoring the therapeutic role of songwriting in her life.

With anticipation mounting for the album’s release, Swift continues to captivate audiences worldwide, reaffirming her status as a trailblazing force in the music industry. As fans eagerly await the unveiling of “The Tortured Poets Department,” the introduction of the “Bolter” edition adds an intriguing dimension to Swift’s musical narrative, promising a captivating journey for listeners.