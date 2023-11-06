Taylor Swift Shatters Records with ‘1989 (Taylor’s Version)’ Debut

Taylor Swift continues to redefine chart-topping success as she once again seizes the No. 1 spot in the American music scene with her latest release, “1989 (Taylor’s Version)”.

Not only has she claimed the top position, but this album marks a historic moment in her career, achieving her biggest sales week ever with an astounding 1.653 million units sold, surpassing her previous record of 1.287 million units for the original release of “1989.” This remarkable achievement is reported by Billboard, a testament to Swift’s unwavering popularity and her ongoing mission to regain control of her music catalog.

The debut of the re-recorded “1989” not only secured the No. 1 spot but also heralded the biggest sales week for any album since Adele’s “25” back in 2015. It stands as the sixth-largest sales week in music history, trailing only behind albums by industry giants like Adele, *NSync, Eminem, and Backstreet Boys. Billboard notes that the success of the album can be attributed to the availability of numerous collectible editions and vinyl variants, catering to a diverse range of fans and collectors.

- Advertisement -

Swift’s chart-topping achievements extend beyond her albums, as she recently hit another significant milestone this year when her song “Cruel Summer” claimed the No. 1 spot on the songs chart. This accomplishment ties her with legendary artists Stevie Wonder and Janet Jackson for the ninth most No. 1 songs on the Billboard Hot 100. Taylor Swift’s journey in music is characterized by her relentless pursuit of artistic control and her enduring popularity, solidifying her legacy in the music industry.